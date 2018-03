A Henderson shelter is changing locations. The American Red Cross Shelter in Henderson has moved from the Gathering Place on North Elm Street to Henderson Community Baptist Church at 1026 Pebble Creek Drive.

The Red Cross Shelter is open and will help those in need of a lodging, food, and assistance during this Flooding Emergency.

If you have questions, or need help call the Red Cross Community Baptist Shelter at 832-544-8982.

