Henderson Seniors Give Teachers Honorary Diplomas

As part of their “HCHS Senior Walk”, seniors in Henderson are honoring the people who made a difference in their lives.

This year, seniors gave out Honorary Diplomas to the teachers who helped them along the way.

They gave what they are calling “Life Impact Diplomas” to teachers who meant the most to them as a way of saying thank you.

For many seniors, Thursday was a chance to reconnect with memories from the past. They visited their old middle and elementary schools throughout the county.

The Henderson County High School senior class will be graduating Friday, May 19th. Commencement is set to be at the Ford Center in Evansville.

