Henderson Schools Seeking Resource Officers

Henderson County Schools could get three school resource officers if a request for more than a half million dollars in grant money is approved.

Henderson commissioners okayed the grant proposal for about $600,000 from the cops hiring recovery program.

The money would be used to hire three school resource officers for three years.

Conditions of being awarded the grant are that 25 percent of it is matched and that the potions would be kept for at least a year after the initial three year period is up.

Right now, only Henderson County High School and Central Academy have school resource officers.

