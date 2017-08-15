Henderson Schools Preparing for Upcoming Eclipse

Henderson Schools will be partaking in the activities for the upcoming eclipse. The district is providing special eclipse viewing glasses for its student that are safe and from an approved vendor.

Officials also say if you want to take your child out of school to see the eclipse, you have to fill out and return a permission slip by Friday the 18th.

Those forms were sent home with students. The district is planning special eclipse activities for students who will be staying inside during the event.

