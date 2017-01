One Tri-state school district is looking for feedback about school lunches served at schools. Henderson County school officials are now hoping the public will log on and fill out a survey.

It’s called the student meal feedback survey. The school district is hoping parents will answer questions about their kids eating habits and give them feedback about the school breakfast and lunch menus.

To fill out the survey, click here:

Henderson School Meal Survey

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments