Henderson Rotary Announces New Scholarship

The Rotary Club of Henderson is introducing a new scholarship for grad students, and they can start applying for it right away.

The Jim and Nyla Tillotson Scholarship will give $5,000 for the 2017-18 academic year for the winner to attend an accredited grad school.

Jim was a longtime Rotarian and his wife Nyla helped the Henderson chapter to be one of only a few in the world to win the “100% Paul Harris Fellows Award”.

For more on the requirements and what students need to apply, CLICK HERE.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor.



