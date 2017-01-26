Henderson Rotary Announces New Scholarship
The Rotary Club of Henderson is introducing a new scholarship for grad students, and they can start applying for it right away.
The Jim and Nyla Tillotson Scholarship will give $5,000 for the 2017-18 academic year for the winner to attend an accredited grad school.
Jim was a longtime Rotarian and his wife Nyla helped the Henderson chapter to be one of only a few in the world to win the “100% Paul Harris Fellows Award”.
