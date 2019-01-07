Home Indiana Henderson Residents Weigh in on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project January 7th, 2019 Amanda Porter Indiana, Kentucky

Nearly 100 people came out to the Henderson Community College Monday night giving their opinion on the preferred Central Corridor One Route.

The I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project would build a new bridge connecting Evansville to Henderson.

While most people like the idea of adding another way to cross the Ohio, some folks aren’t liking the idea of paying to cross into the neighboring state.

The preferred Central Alternatives Routes for the 1-69 Ohio River Crossing Project means deciding between two tolling options.

Central Alternative Route 1A would toll both the new I-69 bridge, and the U.S. 41 bridge.

Route 1B would only toll the 1-69 bridge.

The main concern for some folks in Henderson is paying to cross the Ohio.

Employees who have to cross the bridge daily would see the biggest impact.

“It would affect us greatly,” says Henderson resident Melissa Schweikhard.

“Also we have family that lives right across the bridge so they are not going to want to pay to come visit us, and we dont want to pay to go visit them.”

Some say the I-69 bridge could be a burden to daily users.

“It will impact them paying 50 to 60 dollars a month,” says Dr. Noel Canlas.

More concerns are coming about reducing the U.S. 41 bridge from four lanes to one bridge going across into Evansville.

“It’s just going to create havoc. I also work for the sheriff’s department here in Henderson county, and we know from fact that one of those bridges if we have a wreck or if something happens on that it just shuts everything down,” says Dewayne Reneer.

“If we have one bridge only going back and forth not counting the new bridge, its going to be a delay and backing people up for hours in getting across that bridge.”

Some homeowners could hear the traffic that would be crossing the new I-69 bridge.

“We will be very close to where it will go up onto the new highway, and were afraid of noise. It’s going to be loud,” says Schweikhard.

Others say the Henderson strip could see a drop in business, and want the twin bridges to remain.

“We would like to see both twin bridges left in place,” says Reneer.

“I’d really like them to leave both, and no toll,” says Schweikhard.

Tuesday we’ll hear from residents on the other side of the river.

People in Evansville can share their opinions on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project Tuesday from 5 to 8 P.M. at the Old National Events Plaza.

