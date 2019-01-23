Henderson Residents Still on the Fence About Tolling I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project

Several options to pay for the Ohio River Crossing project are on the table, but some folks who use the bridge daily are still at odds over the

possible cost of the tolls.

40,000 people cross the Twin Bridges each day, and would be using a transponder in their car to pay the tolls.

Some say tolling the bridges makes a big difference, and not just in cost.

“The difference between deciding not to go to Evansville to the doctor, or not go. The older people…,” says George Meuth.

The Ohio River Crossing project team is looking at other cities like Louisville with a 2 dollar toll for passenger cars with a prepaid transponder as an example.

Team members say the tolls would be at or below the national average, but for some folks using the bridge any amount would create another monthly

financial cost.

“I have multiple farms out on U.S. 60, and I own a winery out there. So from the standpoint of the agriculture they are going to have to cross those bridges. Currently if we cross the Green River bridge because we are not supposed to use the Audubon parkway, you have to close the traffic.”

Most people are for the bridge, but are hoping for other ways for daily users to not pay the toll, and ways to prevent a traffic standstill if a

barge hits the bridge.

“Traffic is shut down the minute it is hit they are going to close that bridge. If they take one of the bridges out, and leave only one that is going to put all of that traffic trying to go across two lanes. That’s my biggest hang up with it,” says Boucherie.

Final comments need to be submitted to the Ohio River Crossing project team by February 8th.

Thursday night the team will cross the river, and give folks in Evansville another platform to share their thoughts on the Twin Bridges, and the

tolling that will come with the project.

