Henderson Residents Rally For Workers’ Compensation Benefits

Protesters hit the streets of Henderson to stop a bill they say is unfair to Kentucky workers. House Bill 2 is working its way through the general assembly, but opponents say they are concerned the bill will hurt workers’ compensation benefits.

The protest took place in front of Nu Look cleaners in Henderson which is owned by State Representative Robby Mills, who voted in favor of the bill. Protesters say they are worried the legislation will cut their pensions but Mills says the bill will simply update current workers’ compensation laws.

Yet, the biggest problem opponents have with HB 2 is that it limits worker’s compensation benefits to 15 years. Protester Chad Mills says, “The maximum number of years you can draw workers compensation you know just because you get hurt today doesn’t mean you won’t be hurt fifteen years from now and that’s some of the things that they’re after and we just don’t agree with it.”

Many protesters say the bill places barriers to medical treatments, and only benefits private insurance companies. Mills adds, “You know it’s been one bill after the other. This is their next one so we’re just here to let people know what they’re doing in Frankfort. Call their representatives and let them know they don’t approve it.”

However that’s not the only bill protesters say is pending in the general assembly that will hurt kentucky workers. Retired school teacher, Rebecca Brown says the state is also looking at cutting pensions for people like her. Brown explains, “I taught for thirty years and retired. I am now single. This is my only income because of the federal government with the debt with the WEP and the GPO I get no social security.”

Representative Mills disagrees with much of what the protesters are saying. He says the bill will raise the limits injured workers can receive while capping the length of time they can receive it. Mills says, “It does not affect anybody that is in the worker’s compensation process right now its for future workers compensation claims and the whole goal is to make it where we continue to care for people that are injured but we try to control the costs. The medical costs that are associated with it.”

Representative Mills says if the state does not approve this bill, workers’ compensation rates for businesses could go up somewhere between fifteen to twenty percent. To learn more about house bill two, click here.

