Henderson Receives 2017 Community Of The Year At Annual GRADD Dinner October 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

One Tri-state city is being recognized for its work on identifying community issues and focusing on developing a new brand. The City of Henderson was named 2017 Community of the Year at the 49th annual Green River Area Development District dinner.

Mayor Steve Austin accepted the award on behalf of the City of Henderson. The city was nominated for its Vision Henderson project, and the community’s ongoing work to put that plan into motion.

Henderson developed a new brand… Discover Your Nature. Henderson began its vision in the fall of 2016 with the opening and dedication of Canoe Creek Park, which is a several mile trail along Canoe Creek for walkers and mountain bicycles.

East End Park was finished and dedicated, bringing a playground, splash pad, and other facilities to an at-risk neighborhood in the east end of town.

President of Independence Bank, Darrell Higginbotham, received the Charles Reid Regional Citizenship Award. It recognizes a citizen who has played a major role in the regional development efforts within the GRADD area.

Webster County Judge/Executive, Steve Henry, won the Texal Brooks Regional Leadership Award, recognizing a current or former GRADD board or committee member who has demonstrated outstanding regional leadership.

And Al Mattingly, Jr., Daviess County Judge/Executive, received the Wendell H. Ford Regional Legislative Leadership Award. This award recognizes an elected official who has dedicated their life to working with legislative issues for the citizens of the GRADD region.

Henderson’s Vision Process was previously showcased and won an award for excellence from the American Planning Association, Kentucky Chapter.

