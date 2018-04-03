Henderson Rape, Sodomy Case Heads To Grand Jury

The case of a Henderson man accused of raping and sodomizing a young girl will head to a Henderson County grand jury. Johnathan Long, 39, is charged with four counts of rape and one count of sodomy.

Long’s case heads to a grand jury on May 1st. If he’s indicted, he will be arraigned on May 8th in Henderson Circuit Court.

Police say the victim told detectives that Long engaged in sexual intercourse with her on four different occasions while living in Henderson.

Long was located on March 21st, but refused to make a statement to police. He was being held in the Henderson County Jail, but is out on bond.

Previous Story

A Henderson man is accused of raping and sodomizing a female on four separate occasions. Police say the female victim told detectives that Jonathan Long engaged in sexual intercourse with her on four different occasions while living in Henderson.

On March 21, Long was located, but refused to make a statement to police. He was arrested and charged with four counts of rape and one count of sodomy.

Long was being held in the Henderson County Jail, but has since been released.

Due to the victim’s age at the time of the incidents and the nature of the crimes, no more information will be released.

Comments

comments