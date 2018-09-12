Henderson Property Tax to Remain the Same

For a third consecutive year, Henderson County property owners will not see an increase in their taxes. The Henderson County Fiscal Court set property taxes for 2018-19 and the numbers will stay the same.

The real estate tax rate will still be 12.8 cents for every $100 of assessed value. The personal property taxes will remain at 18.4 cents per $100.

County leaders say this means property owners can keep more of their money in their own pockets.

Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider says, “I think we are doing the best we can for the citizens of Henderson County with the resources we have. We’re trying to be as efficient as possible. Before we go reaching into your pocket, we want to reach into our pockets first in making sure we can say that we are doing things as efficiently and proactively as possible and I think that has given us the chance to go three years now without a property tax increase.

The fiscal court also determines tax rates for motor vehicles and watercraft.

