Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Police Searching for Suspects Involved in Powell Shooting August 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Henderson authorities are searching for the person who fired two shots at a building in downtown Henderson Tuesday evening. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 800 Block of Powell Street.



Witnesses say several men were arguing near the intersection of Powell and Alvasia Street when some of the men started shooting. Two bullets hit the north side of the Days Garden Center building where people were still inside working at the time.



All of the men involved in the incident fled the scene and could not be identified. Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department. Photos were provided by the Henderson Police Department.

Comments

comments