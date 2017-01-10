Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Police Searching For Who Stole A Pallet Of Fiberglass Boards At Fairmont Cemetery January 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Henderson Police are looking for who is responsible for stealing a pallet of fiberglass boards over the weekend.

Officers responded to the Fairmont Cemetery in the 1800 block of South Green Street in reference to a theft. Reportedly someone stole a pallet of fiberglass boards between January 6th and 7th.

The fiberglass boards are used for equipment to sit on while working in the cemetery. These boards are valued at more than $1,000.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Henderson Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

