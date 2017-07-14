Henderson Police Searching For Produce Vandals

Henderson Police are looking for the person responsible for vandalizing a produce stand this week.

It happened at the stand across the street from Mr. D’s in Henderson.

The picture was posted on Facebook and says the stand is owned and operated by a man in his 70s

It’s called “Miller’s Family Greenhouse and Produce and the stand is located on Green Street.”

The family is offering a reward for information that leads to the person responsible.

Contact Henderson Police with any information.

