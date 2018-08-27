Henderson Police Searching for Attempted Murder Suspect

Police are searching for man accused shooting a man in the stomach at a home in Henderson.

Henderson Police responded to shooting in the 500 block of Clay Street on August 24th. Witnesses told police that Kenneth Edmonds Jr. was shot in the stomach at a home and was taken to Methodist Hospital before officers arrived. Edmonds was later transferred to Deaconess Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say Edmonds and the shooter know each other.

The suspect is still at a large, but detectives are not releasing their name at this time.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, the suspect will also be charged with violation of Kentucky DVO/EPO.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1295.

