Henderson Police Resume Search for Bridge Jumper

Day three of the search for a man who jumped from the Twin Bridges has resumed Tuesday afternoon. Henderson Police have scaled down the search area and have a boat searching the area. Officers say the duration of the search will depend on weather conditions. They say it has become extremely foggy in the area.

Police say that a man jumped off the Henderson Twin Bridges New Year’s Eve. Monday morning crews dropped boats at Angel Mounds to search the area around the bridge for the individual.

Officers say it all started late Saturday afternoon when a car sped through the intersection at U.S. 41 and Watson Lane, heading north. A Henderson police officer followed the car onto the Twin Bridges, saw the car stop and the driver jump into the Ohio River.

Police have not released the driver’s name or any other information about this incident.

