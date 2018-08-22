Henderson Police Respond to Home Hit by Car

Henderson Police responded to a home on Madisonville Road on a report that it had been hit by a car.

Police say the driver of the car, Johnnie Hurst, was traveling north on Old Madisonville Road coming up on Gregory Drive in the morning of August 22nd.

According to authorities, Hurst left the road way and hit the side of the home at 2139 Old Madisonville Road.

Occupants inside the home hit were uninjured. Hurst and the car’s passenger, Kendra Blake, were transported to Methodist Hospital for treatment.

Comments

comments