Henderson Police Release Video Of Suspect Robbing Business Dressed As Coke Bottle

Henderson, Kentucky
September 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor

Henderson Police have released the video of a suspect robbing Rally’s dressed as a Coca-Cola bottle. Police say on Monday just before 7 a.m. a man stole over $500 at the Rally’s on Highway 41 North.

Officers say the man fled the scene in a gray minivan driving north on HWY 41 North.

Authorities say the manager was the only employee at Rally’s when the robbery happened, but was not injured.

Police say they are looking for a white man who is around 5’9″ tall and around 40 years old.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call HPD at 270-831-1111 or Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous.

