Henderson Police Release Video of Subway Robbery

Henderson Police release the video of a recent robbery at a Subway restaurant on North Garden Mile Road. They’re hoping the video will help them track down the suspect. The robbery happened Monday night just after 10:00.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing all black with a handgun. Police say the man demanded cash then ran off. The suspect is described as a white man between 18 and 20 years old who was wearing all black at the time of the robbery.

This incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to call HPD.

