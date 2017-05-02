Henderson Police Release Details About Stabbing Suspect

Henderson Police are releasing more details about a suspect they say stabbed a man. Detectives are looking for a white man in his early to mid 20’s, but his name will not be released at this time.

Police say just before 10 a.m. Monday, they found Terrance Fields who had been stabbed in the chest in the 800 block of 3rd Street. Officers say the suspect left the scene in a white four-door Cadillac with a dark top.

Authorities do not know if he is in Henderson or a neighboring county at this time.

Terrance Fields is listed in stable condition at St. Vincent in Evansville.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295, Crime Stoppers 270-831-1111, or 911.

