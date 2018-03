A Henderson Police officer is accused of assault. Gregory Durbin was summonsed last night around 7:30 at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

His assault charges stem from an incident that happened on February 19th at Durbin’s home in Henderson. Deputies say Durbin assaulted a woman he has a child with.

According to the Henderson Police Department website, Durbin is listed as a Corporal.

Durbin was summoned to appear in court on May 8th at 9 a.m.

