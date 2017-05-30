Henderson Police Need Help Identifying Subway Robbery Suspect

Henderson Police are looking for help identifying a Subway robbery suspect. The robbery happened on Monday night just after 10:00 at the Subway on North Gardenmile Road.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing all black with a handgun. Police say the man demanded cash and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as being a white man between 18 and 20 years old who was wearing all black at the time of the robbery.

This incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to call HPD.





