Henderson Police Looking For Information About A Vehicle Theft

Henderson Police are looking for information about a vehicle theft Monday morning. Officers responded to the 600 block of Canoe Creek Drive in reference to a theft from a car around 6:45 a.m.

Police found the vehicle unlocked with the center console and glove box open. There were a few items stolen, which included a Ruger 380 pistol, Oakley sunglasses and a voice recorder.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Henderson Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

