Henderson Police Looking For Information After Vehicle Break-In

Henderson Police are looking for information about a vehicle break-in. On Monday, officers were called to 12 South McKinley Drive in regards to a person trying to steal a car by damaging the dashboard and pulling wires in an attempt to start it.

During the investigation, police say there were items stolen from the vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.

