Henderson Police Looking for Information about Robbery Incident

Henderson Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a man Tuesday morning. It happened Tuesday just before 11:30 a.m.

Howard Sheridan told police that he gave a white man a ride to the 1800 block of North Elm. He said once they got there, Sheridan said the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The suspect left with an undetermined amount of money, but the victim said he doesn’t know where the suspect went after the incident.

If anyone has information they are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

