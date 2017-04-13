44News | Evansville, IN

Henderson Police Looking for Information about Robbery Incident

Henderson Police Looking for Information about Robbery Incident

April 13th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Henderson Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a man Tuesday morning. It happened Tuesday just before 11:30 a.m.

Howard Sheridan told police that he gave a white man a ride to the 1800 block of North Elm. He said once they got there, Sheridan said the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The suspect left with an undetermined amount of money, but the victim said he doesn’t know where the suspect went after the incident.

If anyone has information they are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.