Henderson Police are looking for information about the theft of diesel fuel. The theft happened in the area of Russell Drive and Old Madisonville Road between November 22nd and November 27th.

Police say someone stole over $1,000 worth of diesel fuel from heavy equipment in Henderson.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.

