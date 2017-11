Henderson Police are trying to track down the person who used a gun to rob the Raj Food Mart on Madison Street. The incident happened on November 29th around 7 p.m.

The clerk told police a person in a coat and ski mask pointed a gun at him and demanded cash. The gunman got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information, you are asked to call HPD or the WeTip Hotline. Callers can remain anonymous.

