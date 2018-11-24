Home Kentucky Henderson Police Locate A Man With Multiple Warrants November 24th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Henderson Police located and arrested a man on multiple warrants including Assault and Robbery.

On Saturday, Officer Cameron Shelton with the Henderson Police Department located Daraun Whitlock at 213 US 41 South and arrested him on multiple warrants. Earlier this year, in June, a female victim stated that she gave Whitlock a ride from Algonquins to a residence where he was going to wait for a cab. The woman went into another room and then heard her front door close.

When she checked, she found that Whitlock was gone and so was her son’s tablet. The female found Whitlock walking near Center St. & Clark Street. She told him to return the tablet and when he opened his backpack, she saw the tablet. When the woman reached for the tablet, she stated that Whitlock punched her several times. The woman was treated and released from Methodist Hospital for her injuries.

On November 24th, Whitlock was arrested for Robbery 1st Degree, Assault 4th Degree, Theft Under $500, 2 Bench Warrants for Failure to Appear (18-56533), Being a Persistent Felony Offender II, and a Warrant of Indictment for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense.

Whitlock was lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center.

