44News | Evansville, IN

Henderson Police Investigating Stabbing Incident

Henderson Police Investigating Stabbing Incident

July 31st, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Henderson Police are investigating an incident where a man says he was stabbed multiple times at the JFK Center.

On July 30th, the victim was brought to Methodist Hospital on North Elm Street to be treated for stab wounds.

Police say they spoke with the victim in the hospital and according to officers he was only able to tell them where the incident took place.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Henderson Police Department Crimestoppers at 270-831-1111.

 

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.