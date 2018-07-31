Henderson Police Investigating Stabbing Incident

Henderson Police are investigating an incident where a man says he was stabbed multiple times at the JFK Center.

On July 30th, the victim was brought to Methodist Hospital on North Elm Street to be treated for stab wounds.

Police say they spoke with the victim in the hospital and according to officers he was only able to tell them where the incident took place.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Henderson Police Department Crimestoppers at 270-831-1111.

