Henderson police are investigating a shooting that turned deadly.

It happened around 6:00 Friday evening near the Fagan Square Apartments.

Officers from Henderson were called to the scene, and the Henderson County Coroner was called shortly after.

So far, HPD will not say anything about the victim, a suspect, or what led to the shooting.

44News hopes to learn more information Saturday when Henderson Police plan a release.

