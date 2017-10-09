44News | Evansville, IN

Henderson Police Investigating Shooting Where Man Was Shot In The Hand

October 9th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Henderson Police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot in the hand.

Officers responded to Methodist Hospital on Sunday in reference to 39-year-old Cedric Jones being shot in the hand.

Jones told police that two men confronted him in Atkinson Park, asking for a lighter. He said one of the men pulled out a gun and shot his left hand.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.

