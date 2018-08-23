Henderson Police Investigating Apparent Robbery and Home Invasion

Henderson Police are investigating a robbery and apparent home invasion.

The incident happened early morning on August 23rd at an apartment in the 700 Block of First Street.

Officers that responded to the scene say the door to the apartment had been kicked in. Police say a woman inside the apartment woke up and found a man wearing a ski mask in the living room of the home.

According to police, the suspect put a gun in the woman’s face, gave her undisclosed demands, then ran out of the house.

Police say the woman was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at(702) 385-5555.

