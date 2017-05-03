Henderson Police Investigate String of Vehicle Robberies

Henderson Police are investigating after a string of vehicles were broken into overnight. Authorities say the break-ins happened overnight in the Chimney Hills subdivision.

The stolen items include a shot gun, a Louis Vuitton wallet, an iPhone and a laptop. The thefts totaled more than $2,000.

All of the cars that were robbed were left unlocked overnight.

Police say lock your doors when you get out of your car, and always remove valuables.

If you have information about these incidents, you are asked to call HPD 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 2370-831-1111.

Comments

comments