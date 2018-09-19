Henderson Police Investigate Deadly Home Invasion

An alleged intruder has died and a Henderson resident is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, following an apparent overnight home invasion.

Henderson police officers responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Wood Drive for a reported shooting. Officers found the resident, Zachary Pearson, 27, lying on the floor with multiple gun shot wounds. Pearson reportedly told police that he heard something outside his front door and opened it, thinking it was his pizza being delivered.

After opening the door, Pearson told police a group of four to five men stormed into the apartment. One of the men shot Pearson, who was able to grab a gun and return fire as he continued to be attacked. Police said he shot one of the intruders multiple times, killing him. The other intruders reportedly fled from the scene before police arrived. Pearson was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery for multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

HPD said evidence at the scene supported Pearson’s account of the incident. No one else was in the home at the time of the shooting, police said, and no other bullets appeared to penetrate the walls putting neighbors at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD Det. Troutman or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

