Henderson Police Identify Man Found Shot in Car November 11th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Henderson, Kentucky

Henderson Police were called to an area new the Lawndale Apartments for an unresponsive man.

Police say when they arrived, David Devin Field, 21 of Illinois, was inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer pronounced Fields dead at the scene.

As of Saturday morning, no one’s been arrested for the shooting. Anyone with information should call Henderson County Crime Stoppers, (270) 831-1111

