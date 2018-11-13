Henderson Police Arrest Woman for Involvement in Street Fight

Henderson police have arrested a woman accused of kicking a person in the face and breaking her eye socket during a street fight.

Officers responded to Graves Drive regarding several people fighting in the street on November 12th at 3:10PM.

The suspect arrested, 35-year-old Angela McLean, was identified as one of the people involved. McLean was accused of kicking another woman in the face breaking her eye socket and throwing items at other people during the fight, including her shoes. McLean told police that she was also struck by someone, but did not seek medical attention.

McLean was arrested and charged with assault 2nd degree.

She is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.

