Henderson Police Arrest Suspect for Attempted Murder

A man is in custody and accused of shooting a teen in the chest in Henderson. Henderson Police arrested 29-year-old Antony Thompson for the attempted murder of 18-year-old Rashaud Harvey. The shooting happened Wednesday around 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of South Adams Avenue. Police arrested Thompson Friday morning just before 9 a.m.

Police began their search for a suspect when Harvey walked into Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was later taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, where he remains in critical condition.

If you have information about this case, you are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

Comments

comments