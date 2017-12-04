Henderson Police Arrest Man After Short Foot Chase

Henderson Police arrest a man after a short foot chase. On December 2nd, police say Odis Bonnell was walking on Powell Street when they tried to pick him up for active warrants, and he took off. Officers caught up with him in an alley near Mill Rankin in Henderson.

Bonnell is being held at the Henderson County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond. He is facing fleeing/evading police, fugitive from another state – Indiana, and two bench warrants (one for failure to appear and another for contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order).

He will appear in court on Tuesday, December 5th at 9 a.m. and Monday, December 11th at 10 a.m.

