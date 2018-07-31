Henderson Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Truck

Henderson Police have arrested a man they believe stole a Dodge 1500 from Jobe’s Diesel’s parking lot on July 30th.

On July 31st, officers saw what they believed to be the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a Rural King. Police say the suspect, Raymond Anderson, was standing in front of the vehicle and showing signs of being under the influence of drugs.

When officers attempted to handcuff Anderson, they were met with resistance to the point that he was able to break free and make for a tree line nearby. According to officers, two Rural King employees ran after the suspect and were able to subdue him until officers could take him into custody.

Police say they found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine on Anderson. Police also say they observed video surveillance from Rural King that showed Anderson with the truck the previous day and earlier this morning.

He is facing charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police, and public intoxication.

Anderson is being held at Henderson County Detention Center.

