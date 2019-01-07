Henderson Police Arrest Fleeing Suspect With Active Warrant

A Henderson man has been arrested accused of running from police while in possession of illegal drugs.

David Fruit is being held in the Henderson County jail and faces charges for possession of meth, fleeing police, and resisting law enforcement.

Henderson police say the incident started when they were investigating a complaint near Seven Oaks Apartments. During the investigation, police say Fruit matched the suspect description.

Officials say Fruit had an active warrant for his arrest, and ran when officers told him he was under arrest. Officers say he was quickly caught, and upon a search of Fruit’s pocket they found a syringe that tested positive for meth.

Fruit is being held on a $4,000 bond.

