Henderson Parks Department Hosting Candy Cane Hunt

Thousands of candy canes will be hidden in Atkinson Park as part of the Candy Cane Hunt. The Henderson Parks and Recreation Department will hide 10,000 candy canes for participants to find, along with grand prize candy canes.

The Candy Cane Hunt will be on Saturday, December 16th, beginning at 2 p.m. Santa Claus will also be on hand to help hand out prizes.

This free event is for kids between three and 10 years old. Children should show up 10 minutes before the starting time.

If it rains, the Candy Cane Hunt will be canceled.

