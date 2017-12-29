Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Parking Ticket Vouchers Will Be Available January 2nd December 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Some downtown Henderson businesses will get a handful of free parking passes in the new year. Parking ticket vouchers will be available to downtown businesses in good standing, beginning Tuesday, January 2nd.

Each qualifying business will be issued five vouchers annually that can be used to negate a parking ticket. Vouchers can only be used for exceeding the two-hour parking limit.

If you get a ticket, the business attaches a voucher to a $5 parking ticket then returns it to the city within five business days. Only one voucher can be used per parking ticket.

A business representative can sign up to receive vouchers by going to the Occupational License Office at the Henderson Municipal Center.

The City Board of Commissioners voted to establish the voucher program after discussions about amending downtown parking regulations.

