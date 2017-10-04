Henderson, Owensboro Among 114 Homeland Security Grant Recipients

Henderson and Owensboro are among more than 100 recipients to receive homeland security grants. These grants were handed down by the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security for city and county governments, fire protection districts and area development district to buy

law enforcement, fire, and emergency services equipment.

Owensboro received three grants for Alert System, Power Equipment, and Explosive Device Mitigation/Remediation under First Responder Equipment, totaling $144,450.

The City of Henderson received $22,000 for an Alert System, and Henderson County Fiscal Court and City of Robards received $13,200 for “PPE” under First Responder Equipment, while Central City in Muhlenberg County received $18,900 for “PPE”.

The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security announced 114 grant recipients across 77 counties will receive $2,869,600. This is a 9.6% increase over the 2016 grant awards.

To find a complete list of the 2017 Homeland Security Grant Program awardees click here.

