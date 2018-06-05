Henderson Officials Debate Fate Of Big Rivers Generating Station

Big Rivers and Henderson Municipal Power and Light are still searching for a solution regarding Station 2.

After two long presentations during the Henderson Municipal Fiscal Meeting, Big Rivers and Henderson Municipal Power and Light agreed Station 2 is holding excessive power that is too expensive to maintain.

Both groups presented ways in which they could resolve the problem, but all of them came back to rates.

One way would lead to rates jumping quickly while the other would introduce them slowly.

But the most important part for Henderson County Judge Executive Brian Schneider is finding an option best for the community.

Schneider says, “They had to make decisions they had to make to take this to the next level. The next generation of power mix in Henderson County is being forced upon them because the power plant is basically about to go away.”

Depending on which way the two groups lean, Henderson will have 13 months after the final decision to get things in line to move forward.

