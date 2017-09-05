Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson North Main Sidewalk Work to Address Trip Hazards September 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Major construction is coming to Henderson’s sidewalks. Starting Thursday, September 7th, crews will start repairing walkways on North Main Street from Fifth Street to 12th Street.

Crews will be removing areas of raised concrete that could trip someone, and are replacing concrete panels as needed.

Work on several other roadways and sidewalks is scheduled for the next few weeks.

No roadways are expected to close, but drivers are asked to use caution in these areas.

A complete list of roads that will be repaired, include:

– 2214 Wentworth: Minor street repairs.

– 878 Sinclair: Minor street repairs.

– 2243 Melwood Drive: Minor street repairs.

– Intersection of Cherry Street and Ingram Street: Minor street repairs.

– Walker Drive, U.S. 41 to the end: ADA ramps and sidewalk repairs.

– North Ingram Street, Fifth to Sixth: ADA ramps.

– North Alvasia Street, Fifth to Short Seventh: ADA ramps.

– Center Street (Center Circle to the end): ADA ramps.

Comments

comments