Henderson Native Talks About Struggles With PTSD

During his 20 years of military service he has been through quite a bit in his life, and now he’s sharing his stories with the Tri-state.

Kentucky-native Justin Jordan hosted a book signing at the Henderson County Public Library. Jordan’s book is called “And Then I Cried, Stories of a Mortuary NCO”. He’s from Henderson, but headed off to join the Air Force 20 years ago.

Jordan became a Non-Commissioned Officer and was put in charge of mortuary affairs, and he says that job changed his life.

Justin Jordan said, “Mortuary Officer for six years of my 20-year career. I came back and had some pretty severe PTSD and instead of letting in beat me. I decided to write a book and share my story and to this day I continuously get messages from brothers and sisters from around the country saying it helped them. So mission accomplished there, but we have a long way to go, losing 20 veterans a day with suicide and it’s got to stop.”

The book details just how tough it was to console grieving families, and his personal battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

For more information, visit HCPL.



Comments

comments