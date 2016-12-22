Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Native is the New Executive Director of Area Arts Alliance December 22nd, 2016 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A Henderson native is returning back to his roots. Alex Caudill is now the new Executive Director of the Henderson Area Arts Alliance. The 23-year-old is a graduate of Georgetown College, where he minored in theater and film. He is filling a position vacated by Greg Gibson back in August.

Caudill was the director of the Georgetown College Newman Center and assistant technical director and student supervisor of the Georgetown College Theater Department. He has also served as the assistant to the executive director of the Paris-Bourbon County Tourism.

HAAA’s next show is All Star Idols featuring performers from past seasons of American Idol. That takes place February 3rd at 7 p.m.

For ticket information, visit Henderson Area Arts Alliance.

