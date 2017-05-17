Henderson Named ‘Playful City USA’ for Third Year

For the third year, the city of Henderson is named ‘Playful City USA’. The national non-profit organization KaBoom! gives the honor to communities that inspire, promote and support play.

The City of Henderson is making strides to address mobility, sensory, visual and other special needs when planning community parks, and renovating existing parks and playgrounds.

The city added the new East End Park, new accessible playground areas at Central and Newman Park and added the Canoe Creek Nature Trail at Newman Park.

These cities are among 258 communities in the nation to receive this designation. There were only 10 Kentucky communities chosen for the Playful City USA designation for 2017.

Other Kentucky communities on the list are Hopkinsville, Lexington, Murray, Pikeville, Simpsonville, Tompkinsville and Williamstown.

