Henderson Mural Nearly Complete

Artist Leah Tumerman wraps up work on the “Discover Your Nature” mural in downtown Henderson. The California native has spent the last few weeks in the Tri-State recruiting local high school students and artists to help create a giant mural on the side of the Hilliard Lyons building.

Donna Stinnett, City of Henderson Community Relations Manager, says Tumerman helped bring the city together during the painting process.

“She felt very strongly about community engagement,” Stinnett said.

“(She taught) artists of all ages her craft and how to create murals. (She hopes) going into the future, if this catches on as a movement … that they will be equipped and have the confidence and skills to do a mural project on their own.”

Earlier this week, she received a key to the city for her work on the project as she continues to bring the community together.

Tumerman plans to put sealant over the mural Sunday morning at 10.

The artist is inviting everyone to bring a paint brush and help with the finishing touches.

